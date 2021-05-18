Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 317.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $146.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.20.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. On average, analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synlogic by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Synlogic by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.