Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.93 million-$107.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.75 million.

SYPR traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.24. 9,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,310,319. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. The company has a market cap of $69.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $7.89.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter.

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.