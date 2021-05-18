T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $191.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.24. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.38 and a fifty-two week high of $192.12.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

