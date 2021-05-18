T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Increased by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 2.0% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

TROW stock opened at $191.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.38 and a 12 month high of $192.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.24.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

