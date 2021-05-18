Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Gordon Tunstall Sells 10,000 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $412,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,709 shares in the company, valued at $688,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TRHC stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.88. 141,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,934. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period.

TRHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

