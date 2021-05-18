Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Achieves Market Cap of $14.51 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $14.51 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

