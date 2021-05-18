Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Hits $16.32 on Major Exchanges

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for about $16.32 or 0.00039705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $26,021.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00093290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00397600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.00232859 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005040 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $553.61 or 0.01347096 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00047147 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

