Tael Price Reaches $0.0621 on Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including $119.16, $6.32, $5.22 and $24.72.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00098172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.53 or 0.01458207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00064570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00118354 BTC.

About Tael

Tael is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.00, $24.72, $6.32, $4.92, $119.16, $45.75, $5.22, $7.20, $13.96, $18.11, $34.91 and $62.56. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

