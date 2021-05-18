Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Trust Investment Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.4% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.34. 143,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,463,585. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $49.61 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.