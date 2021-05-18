Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.750-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.750-0.850 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $167.69. 3,620,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $124.86 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.72.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

