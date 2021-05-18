Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.750-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-$675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $592.31 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.750-4.000 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,620,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,379. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.89. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $124.86 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Cowen upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.72.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.