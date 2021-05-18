Tarena International (TEDU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Tarena International has set its Q1 2021

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.66 million for the quarter.

Shares of Tarena International stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

