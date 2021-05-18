Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,874 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.6% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Target were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $212.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $114.23 and a twelve month high of $217.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

