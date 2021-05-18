TBC Bank Group’s (TBCG) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.30% from the stock’s previous close.

TBC Bank Group stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,096 ($14.32). The stock had a trading volume of 54,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,408. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,056.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,151.90. TBC Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,350 ($17.64).

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

