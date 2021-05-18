TCW Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1,747.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 574,126 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

