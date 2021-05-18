TCW Group Inc. Has $15.46 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,053 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $15,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,594,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

