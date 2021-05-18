TCW Group Inc. Has $15.69 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,264 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $15,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,342 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,307,000 after acquiring an additional 668,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after acquiring an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.47. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

