TCW Group Inc. Has $17 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,449 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 22,522 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $576.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $555.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,158.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $680.38 and a 200-day moving average of $674.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

