TCW Group Inc. Has $21.28 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,943 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.10% of EPAM Systems worth $21,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $447.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 82.46, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $437.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.04. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.18 and a twelve month high of $466.97.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.