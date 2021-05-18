TCW Group Inc. Has $24.42 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1,172.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,997 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,096.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 355,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 326,066 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 211,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $2,802,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $362,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $263.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

