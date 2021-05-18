TCW Group Inc. Has $28.21 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,958 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sempra Energy worth $28,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $137.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.61. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $140.46.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.