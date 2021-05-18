TCW Group Inc. Has $9.82 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,418 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after buying an additional 5,345,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,792,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,500.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 646,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,786 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $88.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

