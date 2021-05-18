TCW Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,380 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $27,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $2,826,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $2,204,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 206,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,066,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $88.88. The stock has a market cap of $163.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average is $72.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

