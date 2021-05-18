TCW Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $25,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $165.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,036.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.94 and its 200 day moving average is $157.94.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.95.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

