TCW Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 383.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 685,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 543,856 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Ares Capital worth $12,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after buying an additional 1,360,819 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 177,286 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 66,016 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,726,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 81,909 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

