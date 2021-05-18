TCW Group Inc. Invests $17.92 Million in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 242,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,922,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 861,429 shares of company stock valued at $65,868,810 in the last 90 days.

NYSE PINS opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of -90.78 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

