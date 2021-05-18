TCW Group Inc. Invests $26.04 Million in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 334,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,043,000. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Trimble at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,676,521,000 after purchasing an additional 636,599 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,947,000 after purchasing an additional 301,612 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,408,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,562,000 after purchasing an additional 284,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,947,000 after purchasing an additional 702,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of TRMB opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.28. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.