TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 34,783 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QCOM opened at $129.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.84 and a 200 day moving average of $143.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $146.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

