TCW Group Inc. Makes New $18.67 Million Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 357,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,673,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $4,835,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 361.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 187,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,773,000 after buying an additional 755,676 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist upped their price target on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

NYSE SNAP opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $73.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average of $54.09. The company has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $312,660.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,110,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,889,780.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,425,520 shares of company stock valued at $85,330,544 over the last quarter.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

