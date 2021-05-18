TCW Group Inc. Purchases 89,513 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 523.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,513 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $23,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 578,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,366 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.45.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $224.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.94. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

