TCW Group Inc. Sells 1,266 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Roku worth $26,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $312.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of -371.94 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.42. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total value of $18,525,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,525,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,515 shares of company stock valued at $105,236,425 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.74.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

