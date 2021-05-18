TCW Group Inc. Sells 409,309 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 409,309 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Cousins Properties worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 111,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUZ. Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

