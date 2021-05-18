TCW Group Inc. Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,692,000. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Etsy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.35. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.87.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,430.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

