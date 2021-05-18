TE-FOOD (TONE) One Day Volume Hits $1.31 Million

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $38.04 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0669 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00096211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00022383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $592.39 or 0.01447412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00117289 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00062731 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

