Teck Resources (TECK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $31.50 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Teck Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

3/30/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Teck Resources stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Teck Resources Limited alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.