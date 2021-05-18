Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.11

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.11 and traded as low as C$41.00. Tecsys shares last traded at C$43.00, with a volume of 18,469 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tecsys in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$55.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$622.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$31.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.6000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is 63.31%.

Tecsys Company Profile (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

