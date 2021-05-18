Teekay Tankers (TNK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) recently:
- 5/18/2021 – Teekay Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “
- 5/14/2021 – Teekay Tankers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Teekay Tankers was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.
- 4/30/2021 – Teekay Tankers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 4/19/2021 – Teekay Tankers had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DNB Markets. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Teekay Tankers was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – Teekay Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/29/2021 – Teekay Tankers is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
TNK stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.67. 317,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,606. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $494.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
