Teekay Tankers (TNK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

5/18/2021 – Teekay Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

5/14/2021 – Teekay Tankers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Teekay Tankers was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.

4/30/2021 – Teekay Tankers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/19/2021 – Teekay Tankers had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DNB Markets. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Teekay Tankers was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Teekay Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/29/2021 – Teekay Tankers is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

TNK stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.67. 317,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,606. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $494.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QVT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 147,529 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 278,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 81,628 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 3.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,072,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 73,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

