Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE TDOC opened at $137.36 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $155,874.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,436,861.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,822 shares of company stock valued at $95,253,928 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after buying an additional 6,591,848 shares in the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after purchasing an additional 700,412 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

