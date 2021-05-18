Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1) were down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €3.29 ($3.87) and last traded at €3.29 ($3.87). Approximately 16,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 69,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.32 ($3.91).

The company has a 50-day moving average of €3.26 and a 200 day moving average of €3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,240.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $420.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22.

Tele Columbus Company Profile (ETR:TC1)

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber optic networks in Germany. The company operates in two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The company offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services. Its digital entertainment platform offers approximately 250 TV channels, and 60 digital radio stations.

