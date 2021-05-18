Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.70

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.70 and traded as high as $13.24. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 3,415,542 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ERIC shares. Nordea Equity Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. SEB Equities upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

