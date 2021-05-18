Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Stock Price Up 15.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM) rose 15.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 86,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 77,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Specifically, Director Simon Charles Benstead bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,877,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,802,795.54.

Get Tembo Gold alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$11.92 million and a P/E ratio of -145.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Lakota Resources Inc and changed its name to Tembo Gold Corp.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tembo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tembo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.