Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of TME stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TME. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,989,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

