TENT (TENT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.06 Million

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. TENT has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $297,889.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TENT has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $253.75 or 0.00593854 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.00207958 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.30 or 0.00269852 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014825 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005221 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 35,366,020 coins and its circulating supply is 35,288,928 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

