Terra Trading 5.9% Lower This Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $15.41 or 0.00035508 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $5.90 billion and approximately $391.58 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013478 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000053 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009392 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 957,246,134 coins and its circulating supply is 382,615,158 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

