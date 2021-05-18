Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.89. 128,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,062. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.63 million, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 2.52. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Ontrak by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 4th quarter worth about $1,261,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in Ontrak by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTRK. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

