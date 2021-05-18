Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Trading 1% Higher

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 158,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 264,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

Get Tesco alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.