Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,197 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $31,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $576.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $680.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $674.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,158.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

