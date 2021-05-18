Tether Price Tops $1.00 (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Tether coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $58.28 billion and approximately $148.50 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00090018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.14 or 0.00400217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.38 or 0.00229720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $588.07 or 0.01359307 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00045019 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.43 or 0.01182167 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 59,476,291,004 coins and its circulating supply is 58,174,298,199 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.