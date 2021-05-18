Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 3,386 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in United Airlines by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

United Airlines stock opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.