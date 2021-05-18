Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 4,875 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of RCL stock opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.45. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.